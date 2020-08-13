Nigeria: Insurgency - Coalition Thanks PMB for Eradicating Terrorists From Bauchi

13 August 2020
Leadership (Abuja)

The Bauchi Coalition of Progressives has sent a thank you message to President Muhammadu Buhari, for completely eradicating Boko Haram terrorists from Bauchi State.

The coalition said the appreciation became imperative following the efforts of Mr. President, which led to the Complete disappearance of the terrorists from the nook and cranny of Bauchi State.

According to the group, since President Buhari took over the mantle of leadership in 2015, activities of terrorists in the country have drastically reduced.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, Alhaji Ismail Bala, President of the group, called on all Bauchi sons and daughters in the National Assembly, Civil Society Organizations and other stakeholders in the state to continue to work for the success of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bala added that since PMB came on board, life has now been restored to normal with citizens going about their businesses day and night without any fear of the terror group and has indeed restored hope to the people of Bauchi state and Nigeria in general.

He, however, called on President Buhari to support the state with infrastructure as the group had displaced and destroyed so much before his messianic coming to power.

