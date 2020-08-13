Nigeria: Covid-19 - Police Declare Proposed Traditional Festival Illegal in Ekiti

13 August 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Alo Abiola

Ado Ekiti — The Ekiti State Police Command has declared the proposed traditional festival scheduled to be held in Ijero-Ekiti, headquarters of Ijero local government area of the state today as illegal.

The state commissioner of police, Mr Tunde Mobayo in a statement in Ado Ekiti said the festival slated for today should be cancelled till further notice.

The statement signed by the command's public relations officer, Sunday Abutu said, "The attention of the Nigeria Police Force, Ekiti State Command, has been drawn to the proposed plan of the people of Ijero-Ekiti Community to celebrate their Ogun Festival scheduled for lThursday 13th August, 2020 amidst the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Command wishes to remind the good people of Ekiti State, particularly the people of Ijero-Ekiti Community that the Federal Government as well as the state government's directive that all gatherings are prohibited as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 is still in force.

"The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti state Command, CP Tunde Mobayo therefore, implores all Stakeholders, Elders, Parents and Guardians to warn their wards to boycott the proposed festival and allow peace a chance to reign in the state for the benefit of all and our Society".

The commissioner, however, assured the people of the state the security and safety of their lives and properties are guaranteed.

