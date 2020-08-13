Nigeria: Covid-19 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Resumes Work After Testing Negative

12 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Latifat Opoola

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has resumed duty after almost a month in isolation and treatment for COVID-19.

The Minister announced on his verified twitter handle that his test result came back negative after three weeks in isolation.

Mr Onyeama had announced via his Twitter handle that he tested positive for the virus on July 19th, and since then he has been on isolation.

"By the very special grace of God my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation. I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone" he said.

A video posted under his Twitter thread as a comment showed the minister being welcomed and cheered by members of his ministry as he made his way to his office on Wednesday.

