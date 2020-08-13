Nigeria: Dele Aiyenugba Bids Israeli League Goodbye, Returns to Kwara Utd

12 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide

Former Super Eagles goal keeper, Dele Aiyenugba has returned to the Nigeria Professional Football League following his move to Kwara United.

The 36-year old player was in the books of Israeli side, Hapoel Afula prior to his move to Kwara United.

It will be recalled that Aiyenugba started his career with Kwara United in 1998 before moving to Enyimba in 2001 where he won four NPFL titles in 2002, 2003, 2005 and 2007.

He also lifted the CAF Champions League twice in 2003 and 2004 and also two African Super Cup in 2004 and 2005 and left the People's Elephant in 2007 for a big move to Bnei Yehuda where he played till 2016, playing 294 times.

He then moved to Hapoel Ashkelon in 2016 playing 62 times before moving again to Hapoel Iksal in 2018. This time, his game time reduced as he played only 33 times.

He later moved to Hapoel Afula in 2019 where he hoped to get more playing times but he failed to make a single appearance.

At the national team, the 36-year-old made 17 appearances for the Super Eagles and last played for the three-time African Champions in the painful 2-2 draw against Guinea in Abuja in November 2011 which confirmed Nigeria's failure not to qualify for 2012 AFCON in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

"Kwara is my home and I am here to give my best to Kwara United and also sports loving people who are in this state," Aiyenugba said in a statement.

