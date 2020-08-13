Kenya: Earth Tremor Causes Panic in the Country

13 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mohamed Ahmed

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Tanzania on Wednesday evening hit several areas in the Coast region and parts of Nairobi.

At the Coast, the tremor was felt in different parts of Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties.

In Nairobi, resident of Ruaka and Ruiru are among those who reported feeling the quake that occurred around 8.15pm.

The tremors lasted between 7 and 10 seconds, according to several coastal residents who spoke to the Nation.

Reports indicate that the quake hit parts of Kilindoni in Dar es Salam, Tanzania.

"People near the epicentre reported that the quake came in two waves; first there was "around 8 to 10 seconds of vibration and then a 2 second long shock... ..So far, there are no reports of major damage or injuries, fortunately," geological site Volcano Discovery reported.

The tremor sent panic among Kenyans who took to social media to report the experience.

"I was upstairs when it happened. I had to come down quickly. I was really scared," Abdallah Omar, a Nyali resident said.

In Lunga Lunga along the Kenya-Tanzania border, residents said the hit was severe.

"Our door even banged when we felt the tremor," Rashid Hamisi, a local, said.

