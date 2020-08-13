Nigeria: No Sacred Cow in Corruption Fight - Govt

13 August 2020
Leadership (Abuja)

The Federal Government says there is no sacred cow in the fight against corruption and being a serving member of the President Muhammadu Buhari's Administration will not be a shield for any corrupt individual.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this assertion on Thursday when he featured on News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

Mohammed was reacting to question on corruption allegations in some key government agencies and the implications on the anti-corruption fight, a cardinal programme of the Buhari government.

"The very fact that the administration can very transparently ask for members of the administration to be investigated, I think it is the clearest proof that this administration's fight against corruption has no sacred cow and that nobody is exempt.

"Then, it is very convenient for the naysayers to try and twist the narrative.

"But, if we go deep down, most of the things that we were even investigating in some areas are things that predate this administration.

"But it is not about shifting blame; it is about saying that under our watch, and I have said this several times that being a member of this administration will not be a shield for any corrupt individual," he said.

The minister hailed the National Assembly for their cooperation and harmonious working relationship with the Executive.

He also appreciated the legislators' concerns on various issues including security, while expressing the hope that they would continue to enjoy a robust partnership. (NAN)

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.