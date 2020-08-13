Nigeria: African Filmmakers Endorse Canon Brand of Cameras

Leading African film directors, Kunle Afolayan and Merzak Allouache have expressed satisfaction with the Canon's EOS C500 Mark II, which according to them, have elevated their film productions at different times.

The EOS C500 Mark II is a compact and versatile 5.9K CCNA next-generation professional Cinema EOS System cameras.

The film experts disclosed their preferences for the brand during the showcasing of the brand at a virtual conference recently.

During the session, Canon also unveiled a knowledge-sharing initiative for the African filmmaking community.

According to Canon, the latest model in Canon's Cinema EOS Camera range features Canon's newly developed Super 35mm 4K CMOS sensor and comes with 16+ stops of dynamic range, professional codecs in a compact, modular body.

Speaking at the conference, Sales and Marketing director at Canon Central and North Africa, Amine Djouhara, said "Canon's continuous relationship with empowering the African creative market via innovative technology has supported the rise of Africa's content. Our focus is on offering leading industry know-how and award-winning cameras and lenses built for enthusiast and professional level creative."

Created with the expertise and technical knowledge at the heart of Canon's innovative products, Djouhara said the latest in the EOS range offers a customisable full-frame cinema camera experience that is built for creative freedom.

Canon's Cinema EOS Camera range new features include a full-frame sensor powered by Canon's new DIGIC DV 7 processor. The sensor's expansive native cinema gamut goes beyond current standards to help the Cameras in the EOS range achieve more natural tones, which allow for greater colour-grading freedom in both SDR and HDR productions.

At the pinnacle of the offering is the first camera in the range with the ability to record 5.9K Cinema RAW Light onto new, faster storage media - CF express cards.