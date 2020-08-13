South Africa: Monetary Policy Changes 'Risky', Warns Kganyago

13 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Despite South Africa's well-documented low economic growth and high unemployment rates, South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has warned the country against considering risky monetary policy changes.

The Governor sounded the alarm during a virtual keynote address, titled the shadow of COVID: lessons from 20 years of inflation targeting at the University of Pretoria on Wednesday.

"We have a well-established inflation-targeting framework, which is delivering low interest rates and low inflation," he said.

The address came after the pandemic saw the SARB reduce the repo rate by 250 basis points in an effort to soften the economic impact of the virus on consumers.

Kganyago emphasised that getting monetary policy right isn't going to be enough. "South Africa's debt situation is critical. And our rebound from lockdown is looking weak compared with other countries," he said.

As a country, said the Governor, South Africa needs to find a path back to fiscal sustainability and growth.

He said: "We can borrow from new creditors; we can shift our debt towards short-term borrowing; we can move things around different balance sheets - but this is not a recovery strategy; it is just a way to buy time.

"If public sector borrowing were the way to achieve sustained growth, the last 10 years of debt accumulation should have been enough."

Kganyago said the real task now is restoring the country's fiscal credibility and implementing structural reforms so the economy has a way to become more efficient and grow.

"In many ways, as a country, we seem to be depressed, unable to get out of bed. Yes, it is winter, and it's cold. But we can't live like this. Spring is coming, and inflation and interest rates are low. We need to focus on the opportunities, get up, and get to work," he added.

Right now, South Africa does not have the high inflation and high interest rates of the past.

"But we also don't have the zero rates and close-to-zero inflation of the rich countries. The inflation-targeting paradigm is working pretty well," he said.

"Given all the challenges facing South Africa, we should recognise that monetary policy is the last place where we should consider risky changes. We have a well-established inflation-targeting framework, which is delivering low interest rates and low inflation."

This, he said, is the most functional part of the macroeconomic framework.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.