Ethiopia: Council Approves 38.2 Billion Birr Budget for Fiscal Year

13 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Lakachew Atinafu

-Appoints 150 judges

ADDIS ABABA - Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples State (SNNPs) Council has endorsed over 38 billion Birr budget for 2020/21 fiscal year. It has also approved the appointment of 150 judges.

As to a press statement released by the State's Communication Bureau, in its fifth round 11th regular session held on Saturday and Sunday, the council ended its summit ratifying a draft budget proposal of 38,210,970,000 Birr .Subsidies from the federal government will have a 28 billion share of the aggregate while the remaining 9.2 billion believed to be funded from the states different revenues, as to state officials.

It is also indicated that the budget which is approved for 2020/21 has exceeded by 12.24 percent compared to the preceding fiscal year.

Ristu Yirdaw, the State Deputy Chief said on the briefing of the budget, in the coming year the state will strive to accomplish unfinished projects at all sectors in line with the budget capacity of the state.

Having deliberated the 2020/21 draft budget submitted for ratification, the State Council approved it with upper hand and one abstain vote.The council on Sunday has also appointed 150 judges along with approval of two proclamations.

Mulugeta Ago, State's Supreme Court President said that recently the state has placed high emphasis on age, better educational qualification, and discipline as the cardinal principle and prerequisite criterion in the process of proposing judges.

Accordingly, the Council has fully voted on the appointment of 24 and 109 judges proposed for high and woreda courts respectively.

Members have also suggested that authorities should put in place the inclusion of women in the justice sector both to ensure empowerment and avert the scarce of the judiciary widely observed in different parts of the state.

Helen Debebe, the Council's Speaker on her part insisted that the candidates should discharge their responsibility in the process of maintaining law and order.The Council has weighed up and approved two amended draft proclamations of Health Provision and Management and Urban Waste handling and Disposal.

The information obtained from the Bureau has also indicated that the three day session got its end filling the gap of absence of heads of standing committees

