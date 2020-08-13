Tanzania: Ggml Signs 9.2bn/ - Deal for Geita 2020 Plan

GEITA Gold Mining Limited (GGML), Geita Town and Geita District Council yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of 9.2bn/- that the goldmine sourced from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the areas' 2020 development plan.

Signing the deal, the GGML's committed its responsibility to community in relation to the government stipulation and compliance to Mining Law section 105 amendments that provides that an investor must observe.

Speaking during a brief ceremony on the agreement sign, Geita Regional Commissioner, Eng. Robert Gabriel appreciated the relations of the trio, saying it would help the communities, especially to address challenges in their midst.

He said strong and healthy partnership between GGML and the Geita community should be something to be emulated by other investors in the country, adding: "As GGML strives to support the government in sustaining socio-economic development in Geita, maximum co-operation should be reciprocated by the host communities.

On his part, GGML's Managing Director, Richard Jordinson said his company would continue to co-operate with the local authorities and surrounding communities in addressing challenges facing them.

He said identification and management of key projects for the sustainable future of Geita region forms part of their agenda, adding: "We are delighted to reaffirm our commitment to the government and the Geita communities.

"In what is now our third CSR plan since the amended section of the Mining Law, we are optimistic that we can build also the previous projects owned by the communities.

"Since its inception, GGML has been working closely with the local government authorities to support a number of community projects in the Geita region through Public-Private Partnerships as well as national programmers.

"Consistent with its core value of providing Geita community with sustainable socio-economic development that last long, the GGML has carried out various projects in the local Geita community professional and that included addressing water woes, education provision and economic development activities in agriculture and construction areas.

"I am certain the implementation of our CSR plan will benefit Geita communities in the areas of environment, infrastructure, health, education and small and medium enterprises (SMEs)."