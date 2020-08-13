Tanzania: Gaming Board, TRA to Uproot Substandard Betting Machines

THE Gaming Board of Tanzania (TBT) in collaboration with the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) in Rukwa and Katavi regions have confiscated and destroyed 24 betting machines valued at over 46m/-.

During the special operation carried out in the two regions, some machines were discovered to be substandard while others were smuggled into the country via Rukwa and Katavi regions without following proper and legal procedures.

In Katavi region, nine machines valued at 12m/- were seized during a special operation carried out in Inyonga small town and Majimoto village in Mlele district and were burnt to ashes at Misunkumilo dump in Mpanda Municipality.

In Rukwa region, machines valued at 30m/- were confiscated during a special operation carried out in several areas along the Rift Valley Basin in Sumbawanga District.

The machines were destroyed at Mbalika dump at the outskirts of Sumbawanga Town.

The GBT Executive Director, Mr James Mbalwe said the government has enacted laws governing importation of betting items in order to benefit from legal tax collection.

Mr Mbalwe further stressed that before importing lottery machines, an individual should acquire legal documents in conformity with registration and pay taxes, and finally the same will be allowed to put machines at legal business premises.

"Some of these lottery machines have been smuggled, hence denying the government its legal tax ..... Last 2019/20 Financial Year the gaming board contributed over 95bn/- .

As per Gaming Board Act of 2013, the lottery machines should be operated in authorized bars and special shops which have been registered and owners are not tax evaders.

Meanwhile, Mr Mbalwe warned lottery machine owners to refrain from allowing children under 18 years to play the game or else they will face the wrath of the law.

"Whoever spots children playing lottery games should immediately report the matter to relevant authorities because it is a criminal offence," warned Mr Mbalwe.

The Katavi TRA Regional Manager, Ms Matlida Kunenge said the owners of the smuggled lottery machines have denied the government over 4.2m/- tax collection.

On his part, the acting Rukwa TRA Regional Manager, Mr Chacha Boaz insisted that such operations will be sustainable in efforts to arrest dishonest business people allegedly evading tax through fake and smuggled machines.