Southern Africa: Zimbabweans, Heal Thyselves - Don't Expect Any Outside Help

opinion

At the end of the day, the fate of Zimbabwe will be wrought by Zimbabweans themselves. The outside world, including South Africa and SADC, has been ham-fisted in dealing with the situation.

The unfolding narrative of the worsening crisis to the north of Limpopo involves new characters and intrigue. The current wave of instability started after citizens wanted to stage a protest against corruption and economic mismanagement. The protest was apposite because, for a long time, corruption in Zimbabwe has been endemic and economic failure is evident at first glance.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa fired Obadiah Moyo, his then minister of health, for corrupt practices. This was an implied admission that corruption runs deep in the government. It is concerning that the government went on a violent rampage to foil the protest, harking back to the violent days of Zimbabwe under Robert Mugabe.

Whatever way one wants to see the current crisis, it resembles a floundering nationalist movement that has betrayed its own liberation ideals. Once again, Zimbabwe faces its usual periodical flares. This particular flare comes at the worst of times, whether seen from internal or external factors.

Despite the fanfare of a new dawn ushered in by the military...