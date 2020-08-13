South Africa: SA Records 2 879 New Covid-19 Cases, Death Toll At 11 010

13 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa on Wednesday recorded 2 879 new COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said this brings the cumulative COVID-19 cases to 568 919 since the first case was recorded on 5 March.

In addition, 259 more people succumbed to COVID-19 related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 11 010.

Of the new deaths, 108 are from Gauteng, 74 from KwaZulu-Natal, 46 from the Eastern Cape and 31 from the Western Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

The number of people who have recuperated stands at 432 029, which translates to a recovery rate of 75.9%, while 3 295 434 tests have been conducted, with 16 457 being done in the last 24 hours.

Gauteng remains the hardest-hit province with 194 685 cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 101 499, Western Cape 100 536 and Eastern Cape 82 779.

Free State has 29 578 cases, North West 22 205, Mpumalanga 19 755, Limpopo 10 875 and Northern Cape 6 957.

Fifty cases are still unallocated.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are now 20 162 474 cases and 737 417 deaths globally.

