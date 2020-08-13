Mauritius: MV Wakashio - Only 166 Tonnes of Fuel Oil Left to Be Pumped Out, Says PM

press release

Government is taking all necessary measures so as to prevent any additional oil spill from the Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio and, only 166 tonnes of fuel oil remains to be pumped out, said the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, yesterday, during a Press Conference, held at the Blue Bay Marine Park.

The Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano, and other personalities were present. Mr Jugnauth had, prior to the Press Conference, also chaired the National Crisis Committee of the National Emergency Operations Command.

The Prime Minister indicated that out of the 4180 tonnes of fuel oil that was onboard MV Wakashio, 3184 tonnes have been pumped out while some 800 tonnes have spilled at sea from the cracked tank. Now, 166 tonnes of fuel oil are still somewhere inside the bulk carrier and will be pumped out shortly, he stated. The favourable and calm weather has considerably helped in ensuring the steady progress of the pumping operations, he said.

As regards the cleaning up of the lagoon and the beaches, Mr Jugnauth pointed out that there is still a lot of important work to be done by the Salvage team which include removing batteries and other such materials from the ship. Experts are guiding the Government in the installation of the booms to contain the oil spill, he added. He also encouraged volunteers to continue building the artisanal oil spill containment booms.

Moreover, Mr Jugnauth lauded the contribution of all those who, directly or indirectly, are helping to contain the oil spill and pumping out the remaining fuel oil. He outlined that if the ship breaks up, which according to experts, is inevitable, it will be possible to tug the bulk carrier to a secured area.

The Prime Minister further detailed that there are no traces of fuel oil at sea near the surrounding islands of Ilot Mangénie and Ile-aux-Cerfs, and that the Blue Bay Marine Park has also been well protected. He reassured the population that an enquiry has already started to identify the causes of the grounding of the MV Wakashio and the investigation will be concluded shortly and remedial actions will be taken. All the pre-primary, primary and secondary schools which had to be closed as a precautionary measure will resume as from Thursday 13 August 2020, he announced.

Speaking about the COVID-19, Prime Minister Jugnauth remarked that with the implementation of timely measures, Mauritius has been able to manage the spread of the pandemic. For him, this ecological disaster will also be managed effectively.

As for Minister Ramano, he indicated that since the day of the grounding, booms were installed notably at the Blue Bay Marine Park, Ile aux Aigrettes and Ramsar sites. The installation of oil spill containment booms near the bulk carrier was disrupted by the unfavourable weather conditions and rough seas, he shared.