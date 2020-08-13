South Africa: Beware the Anti-Corruption Trojan Horse

opinion

We need transformational and visionary politics, not right-wing populism.

The revelations around corruption in relation to Covid-19 in South Africa has understandably angered the majority of South Africans. This anger is unsurprisingly though, being exploited by politicians who see this as an opportunity to oversee their own brand of corruption, through seizing power even, as some have threatened, unconstitutionally through technical coups.

One of the many sad components of corruption and the anger that it engenders is that it facilitates the rise of power mongers who, if they do take power, may serve their own narrow interests over societal needs.

Right-wing populists have emerged as heads of governments in many parts of the world, through campaigning on anti-corruption platforms. Once in power, the anti-corruption platform that allowed them to seize power or win elections falls away and invariably becomes worse as they, in the pursuit of dominance, shut down or degrade key institutions established to fight corruption. Space for public dissent including the media, which in some situations helped their ascendency, become closed. Violent suppression of demonstrations and media is often a feature of populist right-wing governance.

Campaigning on an anti-corruption platform is easy and misleading when people are angry....