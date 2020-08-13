Kenya: 650 More Test Positive for Coronavirus

13 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Some 650 more people have tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, the government announced.

The number was confirmed from a sample of 6,768 tests done in the past 24 hours.

Thus, the total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 28,754.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi announced that 490 people have discharged from the disease, bringing the total number of discharges to 15,100.

"It is encouraging to note that more than half of the patients have recovered," said Mwangangi.

Of those that have recovered 308 were on home based care while 182 have been discharged from various hospitals.

Four patients have succumbed to the disease, raising the total number of fatalities to 460.

