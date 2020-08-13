Kenya: Seven Apply to Replace Elachi As Nairobi County Assembly Speaker

13 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Former Makadara MP Benson Mutura and ex-Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Alex ole Magelo are among seven individuals who have applied for the vacant Nairobi County Assembly Speaker's position.

The position, which fell vacant following the resignation of Beatrice Elachi on Tuesday, was advertised on Wednesday ahead of the election on Friday.

The other candidates seeking to fill Elachi's shoes include former Nairobi County Assembly deputy speaker Ken Ng'ondi, ex-City Hall Economic Planning chief officer Dr Washington Makodingo and Allan Chacha Mang'era.

Abdi Ali Abdi and Mike Obonyo Guoro are the other candidates who will also fight it out for the right to replace Ms Elachi.

"Pursuant to Standing Order No.6 (6), the following candidates have been shortlisted for election for the position of Speaker, Nairobi County Assembly," said acting Clerk Pauline Akuku, in a letter dated August 13, 2020.

The election of a new speaker on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the County Assembly Plenary Chamber as from 2.30pm.

Interested persons must be registered voters with post-secondary school qualification as well as satisfying moral and ethical requirements prescribed in the constitution, especially Article 193, and must also meet qualifications prescribed by Sections 22 and 25 of Elections Act, 2011.

They must also not be Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) pursuant to Article 178(1) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 provides that each County Assembly shall have a Speaker elected from among persons who are not MCAs.

As part of the applications, those interested in filling the vacant position will be required to submit duly filed and signed nomination forms as well as a copy of their Curriculum Vitae (CV).

"The aforementioned documents are to be hand-delivered to the Office of the Clerk of the Assembly, in a sealed envelope, so as to reach her at least 48 hours before the day of the sitting of the Assembly pursuant to Standing Order 6 (2) of the Nairobi City County Assembly Standing Orders," read the notice.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.