Kenya: Seven Apply to Replace Elachi As Nairobi County Assembly Speaker

Former Makadara MP Benson Mutura and ex-Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Alex ole Magelo are among seven individuals who have applied for the vacant Nairobi County Assembly Speaker's position.

The position, which fell vacant following the resignation of Beatrice Elachi on Tuesday, was advertised on Wednesday ahead of the election on Friday.

The other candidates seeking to fill Elachi's shoes include former Nairobi County Assembly deputy speaker Ken Ng'ondi, ex-City Hall Economic Planning chief officer Dr Washington Makodingo and Allan Chacha Mang'era.

Abdi Ali Abdi and Mike Obonyo Guoro are the other candidates who will also fight it out for the right to replace Ms Elachi.

"Pursuant to Standing Order No.6 (6), the following candidates have been shortlisted for election for the position of Speaker, Nairobi County Assembly," said acting Clerk Pauline Akuku, in a letter dated August 13, 2020.

The election of a new speaker on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the County Assembly Plenary Chamber as from 2.30pm.

Interested persons must be registered voters with post-secondary school qualification as well as satisfying moral and ethical requirements prescribed in the constitution, especially Article 193, and must also meet qualifications prescribed by Sections 22 and 25 of Elections Act, 2011.

They must also not be Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) pursuant to Article 178(1) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 provides that each County Assembly shall have a Speaker elected from among persons who are not MCAs.

As part of the applications, those interested in filling the vacant position will be required to submit duly filed and signed nomination forms as well as a copy of their Curriculum Vitae (CV).

"The aforementioned documents are to be hand-delivered to the Office of the Clerk of the Assembly, in a sealed envelope, so as to reach her at least 48 hours before the day of the sitting of the Assembly pursuant to Standing Order 6 (2) of the Nairobi City County Assembly Standing Orders," read the notice.