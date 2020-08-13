South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Sends Message of Condolences On Passing of Northern Cape MEC Mac Jack

13 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

North West Premier Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro extends a message of condolences on behalf of the Provincial Government and the people of the North West to Premier Zamani Saul as well as the entire Executive Council and the people of the Northern Cape Province on the passing of the MEC for Education, the late Ntsikelelo MacCollen Jack.

"We are deeply saddened after learning of the passing away of MEC Jack in the Northern Cape yesterday, and their loss inevitably is our loss due to the deep-rooted historical ties between our two provinces", Premier Mokgoro said.

"We therefore would like to take this time to comfort Premier Zamani Saul, the late MEC Jack's family and EXCO colleagues, the governing African National Congress and the people of the Northern Cape during this difficult period", Premier Mokgoro added.

