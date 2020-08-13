South Africa: TAC and Eastern Cape Department of Health to Investigate Nelson Mandela Bay Clinics

13 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The Treatment Action Campaign and the Eastern Cape Department of Health have agreed to send joint teams to investigate the state of primary healthcare in Nelson Mandela Bay after concerns were raised by activists that patients were struggling to access their medicine for HIV, TB and emergency medical services.

The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) and the Eastern Cape Department of Health will conduct a joint oversight visit at the 48 clinics in Nelson Mandela Bay following a meeting on Friday to discuss problems community members raised about access to chronic medicine, primary healthcare services and ambulances.

The general secretary 0f the TAC, Anele Yawa, said once their oversight visits were completed at the end of August they would discuss their findings.

"We will be conducting visits to 48 healthcare facilities around the NMB Metro. We will be visiting these facilities with the district management team and the member of the Mayoral Committee for Public Health, councillor Yoliswa Pali.

"After we are done with the visits we will be able to engage with them based on what they have reported and what we picked up on the ground," Yawa said.

During the meeting, he accused the health department of staging perfect...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.