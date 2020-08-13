South Africa: TAC and Eastern Cape Department of Health to Investigate Nelson Mandela Bay Clinics

analysis

The Treatment Action Campaign and the Eastern Cape Department of Health have agreed to send joint teams to investigate the state of primary healthcare in Nelson Mandela Bay after concerns were raised by activists that patients were struggling to access their medicine for HIV, TB and emergency medical services.

The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) and the Eastern Cape Department of Health will conduct a joint oversight visit at the 48 clinics in Nelson Mandela Bay following a meeting on Friday to discuss problems community members raised about access to chronic medicine, primary healthcare services and ambulances.

The general secretary 0f the TAC, Anele Yawa, said once their oversight visits were completed at the end of August they would discuss their findings.

"We will be conducting visits to 48 healthcare facilities around the NMB Metro. We will be visiting these facilities with the district management team and the member of the Mayoral Committee for Public Health, councillor Yoliswa Pali.

"After we are done with the visits we will be able to engage with them based on what they have reported and what we picked up on the ground," Yawa said.

During the meeting, he accused the health department of staging perfect...