Kenya: Over 25,000 Kirinyaga Residents to Benefit From County's Relief Food

At least 25,000 needy residents of Kirinyaga County will to benefit from a relief food programme which has been launched by Governor Anne Waiguru.

This is the second phase of the food distribution programme that kicked off in May and which seeks to shield needy and vulnerable families from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The distribution kicked off Tuesday and is expected to be completed by the end of this week. It will cover over 6,500 households across the four constituencies in the county.

The first phase which was conducted in May and June saw another 20,000 residents benefit from relief aid.

Great help to the needy

Speaking in Kutus town while commissioning the food distribution, Governor Waiguru said the county's relief aid programme has been of great help to the elderly and the vulnerable groups.

She urged Kirinyaga residents to continue helping the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic period. She thanked the well-wishers who have been donating relief food for the vulnerable.

The County Executive Committee Member for Agriculture Jackline Njogu, who led other CECs in the food donation drive, said that the programme is aimed at mitigating the impact of Covid-19 on the most vulnerable residents of Kirinyaga County.

Ms Njogu said that the beneficiaries received maize flour, rice and also masks which were made at the county's Kaitheri Apparel Factory.

Hit hard

Mr Julius Muchire, a beneficiary from Gichugu, thanked the governor for remembering the needy people. He said that some people have been hit hard by Covid-19 to the extent of not affording basic needs such as food.

"This food will take us for a few days even as we hope for the situation to get better so that some of us can get back on our feet," said the casual labourer who noted that the coronavirus pandemic has led to loss of job opportunities.

Despite Kirinyaga County having been ranked among the richest counties in a report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), there are still pockets of poverty especially among the elderly and people working in the informal sector.

The situation has been compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic which has led to loss of income for many people.

The elderly who depend on their children and well-wishers for their survival have also been adversely affected.