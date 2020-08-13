South Africa: Taking a Harder Look At Vultures and Their Complex Role

analysis

They may be the super-efficient undertakers of the wild, but because of their diet of carrion, the concern has been that vultures might be carriers of dangerous pathogens. A new study aims to begin to understand this role and what it means for the birds and humans.

In a time when mankind is nervously eyeing species like horseshoe bats as possible reservoirs of diseases that might just trigger the next pandemic, scientists recently took a harder look at vultures.

What they found was that vultures can carry pathogens that can be harmful to humans, but there is no information showing they may disperse them. Moreover, their ability to clean up carcasses quickly probably outweighs their potential as vectors of deadly pathogens.

The purpose of the study, which appeared in the academic journal IBIS was to see whether vultures play a role in spreading or preventing infectious diseases to humans and other animal species.

The team did an analysis of published studies of vulture species found across the world.

In their search, they did find examples of where vultures were found to be carriers of harmful pathogens. However, compared with other bird species such as gulls there was no clear evidence...