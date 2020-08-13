South Africa: Management Told Prasa Legal Team to Stay Out of Siyaya Dispute, Says Witness

analysis

An attorney told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo he did not think it strange that the legal team at Prasa was kept off the Siyaya litigation case, but what was odd was that he was told to communicate only with the company secretary, Lindikaye Zide.

The legal team of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was kept off a multimillion-rand settlement deal involving the Siyaya matter, the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture heard on Wednesday 12 August.

An attorney in one of the matters for Prasa, Madimpe Mogashoa, testified before the commission where he relayed information on the settling of the Siyaya deal.

Mogashoa's testimony focused on litigation Prasa had undertaken and the claim made by the agency's head of Legal, Risk and Compliance, Martha Ngoye, that Prasa's legal team was excluded from the Siyaya litigation.

According to Mogashoa, his law firm, Diale Mogashoa Attorneys, had been the attorney on record for Prasa in various matters. One of them was the Siyaya dispute.

Ngoye has testified before the commission that she and the head of insurance, Fanie Dingiswayo, had been taken off key litigations, including the Siyaya deal, by the chairperson of the interim...