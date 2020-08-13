South Africa: Management Told Prasa Legal Team to Stay Out of Siyaya Dispute, Says Witness

13 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

An attorney told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo he did not think it strange that the legal team at Prasa was kept off the Siyaya litigation case, but what was odd was that he was told to communicate only with the company secretary, Lindikaye Zide.

The legal team of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was kept off a multimillion-rand settlement deal involving the Siyaya matter, the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture heard on Wednesday 12 August.

An attorney in one of the matters for Prasa, Madimpe Mogashoa, testified before the commission where he relayed information on the settling of the Siyaya deal.

Mogashoa's testimony focused on litigation Prasa had undertaken and the claim made by the agency's head of Legal, Risk and Compliance, Martha Ngoye, that Prasa's legal team was excluded from the Siyaya litigation.

According to Mogashoa, his law firm, Diale Mogashoa Attorneys, had been the attorney on record for Prasa in various matters. One of them was the Siyaya dispute.

Ngoye has testified before the commission that she and the head of insurance, Fanie Dingiswayo, had been taken off key litigations, including the Siyaya deal, by the chairperson of the interim...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.