South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor Leads South African Delegation to Virtual Meeting of the SADC Council of Ministers, 13 Aug

press release

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr. Naledi Pandor, MP, will lead a South African delegation to attend the virtual Southern African Development Community (SADC) Council of Ministers, scheduled to take place today, 13 August 2020.

The SADC Council of Ministers is responsible for overseeing the functioning and development of the region. The Council also ensures that policies and decisions taken are implemented. The SADC Council of Ministers Meeting will deliberate on a number of key issues pertaining to the region. The meeting will also receive update reports on progress made since the last ordinary meeting held on 18 March 2020.

Key issues to be deliberated on among others are; a report to be presented by the SADC Executive Secretary on the overall performance of the organisation in the operationalisation of the SADC work programme; financial, human resources and administrative matters as well as progress towards continental and regional integration; report on the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 and its implications in the SADC Region; status report on the development of the SADC Post 2020 Agenda by focusing on the SADC Vision 2050 and the Revised Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030.

In addition, Council will also receive a progress report on the implementation of the current theme of the 39th SADC Summit "A Conducive Business Environment for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development" The SADC Council of Ministers Meeting will precede the 40th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government, scheduled to take place on Monday, 17 August 2020. Minister Pandor will be joined by Ministers: Ms. Ayanda Dlodlo, Mr. Ebrahim Patel and Mr. Tito Mboweni.