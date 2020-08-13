South Africa: It's Time We Academics Climbed Out of Our Western Ivory Towers and Embraced New Ways of Thinking

12 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Firoz Khan

Academics and students seem content with elaborating sophisticated and elegant models, diagrams and organograms, disconnected from local and global struggles against religious nationalism, white supremacy, authoritarianism, oligarchy, autocracy and plutocracy.

The call for an alternative approach to the studying and teaching of public administration, defined by Emeritus Professor of Government at the University of Manchester, Colin Talbot, as the "architecture for government and the delivery of its policies" - in the global South - is an old one. But in the recent past and unfolding present, the global protests against systemic racism, systemic poverty, institutional exclusion and structural violence have resolutely dislodged traditional anchors of public administration, and, more broadly, public policy teaching and learning.

As the pandemic fundamentally alters the architectures and policies of governments worldwide, and when heterodoxy becomes orthodoxy, the question is asked: can mainstream public policy teaching and learning change its content, curriculum and complexion: presently predominantly white, masculine, hetero-normative, universally applicable Northern/Western knowledge that stigmatises and denigrates all other (non-Western) knowledge as custom, magic, ancestry, anecdotal, parochial, provincial, situated, pre- and un-scientific?

Academics and researchers are often oblivious to the fact that "scientific" research - its neutrality, its universality, and its objectivity - is implicated...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

