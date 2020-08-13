South Africa: Recipe for Broken Governance - Incompetence, Covid-19 Tenders and Lockdown Narratives of War

analysis

If the scandal around the Covid-19 emergency personal protective equipment tenders awarded to the politically connected shows anything, it's the prevalent imperviousness to good governance. And how the much-talked-about capable state remains largely missing in action.

Cabinet decided on another ministerial task team -- this time to compile lists of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts -- in response to the public outcry over how a husband, a wife, sons and a daughter of those at the heart of governance as top officials, public elected reps or leaders of the governing ANC got lucrative Covid-19 PPE tenders.

Ace Magashule's sons each bag a Free State Covid-19 contract

And while the official statement on the Cabinet meeting of 5 August 2020 talks at length about the Covid-19 PPE corruption scandal -- and Cabinet's "disappointment" -- it was actually the Presidency that announced the decision, an hour before the scheduled official public briefing on the Cabinet meeting.

"... all ministers and premiers (are requested) to provide information on the names of companies and details of tenders and contracts that have been awarded in national departments, provincial governments and public entities during the period of the national State of Disaster," said that statement....