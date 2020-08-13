South Africa: Tentative Restart to Absa Premiership Season As Title Chasers Drop Points

13 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The stage is set for three weeks of nail-biting SA football action. However, there are many factors that determine how the season plays out. Games will come thick and fast, and player fitness will be pushed to the limit as some chase glory while others fight for survival.

After almost five months of inactivity, the restart of the Absa Premiership couldn't have been scripted any better. The opening fixture saw second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns clash with Orlando Pirates, who still have a distant dream of finishing top of the log. The second fixture saw league leaders Kaizer Chiefs face a tricky Bidvest Wits.

There were a couple of interesting plot twists that had the potential to play out on the field upon resumption.

One: Sundowns win against Pirates, and Chiefs lose against Wits, resulting in the four-point gap closing to just one point between the pair - with Sundowns possessing a game in hand.

Two: Pirates defeat Sundowns and fan the fading flame of the Bucs winning the league, and Chiefs beat Wits and extend the gap against Sundowns to seven points.

As it was, the Brazilians resumed their campaign with a 0-0 draw against the Buccaneers at Dobsonville Stadium on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.