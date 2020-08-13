South Africa: Tentative Restart to Absa Premiership Season As Title Chasers Drop Points

analysis

The stage is set for three weeks of nail-biting SA football action. However, there are many factors that determine how the season plays out. Games will come thick and fast, and player fitness will be pushed to the limit as some chase glory while others fight for survival.

After almost five months of inactivity, the restart of the Absa Premiership couldn't have been scripted any better. The opening fixture saw second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns clash with Orlando Pirates, who still have a distant dream of finishing top of the log. The second fixture saw league leaders Kaizer Chiefs face a tricky Bidvest Wits.

There were a couple of interesting plot twists that had the potential to play out on the field upon resumption.

One: Sundowns win against Pirates, and Chiefs lose against Wits, resulting in the four-point gap closing to just one point between the pair - with Sundowns possessing a game in hand.

Two: Pirates defeat Sundowns and fan the fading flame of the Bucs winning the league, and Chiefs beat Wits and extend the gap against Sundowns to seven points.

As it was, the Brazilians resumed their campaign with a 0-0 draw against the Buccaneers at Dobsonville Stadium on...