Nigeria: NBC Fines Radio Station N5 Million for Hate Speech

Director-General of NATIONAL BROADCASTING COMMISSION (NBC), Prof Armstrong Idachaba

The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has fined Nigeria Info 99.3FM N5 million.

The fine, according to the commission, was for providing its platform to be used to promote unverifiable and inciting views that can incite crime, public disorder.

A former presidential aspirant, Obadiah Mailafia, had while speaking on the station alleged that a northern state governor is a commander of the terror group, Boko Haram.

More details coming...