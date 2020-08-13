South Africa: Imtiaz Sooliman - the Gift That Keeps On Giving

analysis

Funding and launching a R10-million Covid-19 hospital wing, overseeing nasal swabs of the Springbok team, and monitoring accounts are all in a day's work for Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the human dynamo behind Africa's largest humanitarian aid organisation.

Inside the Mitchells Plain district hospital, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman lays out four cellphones, then takes a seat. We're in a four-bed ward, painted lime green.

"Green is a pleasant colour," Sooliman says, gesturing at the walls. "It's the colour of nature. Looking at plants is appeasing."

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman at the Gift of the Givers Covid Oxygen ward in Lentegeur Hospital in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. The newly renovated facility with 60 beds and state-of-the-art oxygen machines will open in September. (Photo: David Harrison)

Sooliman is visiting Cape Town to launch the R10-million Covid-19 wing funded by his relief organisation - Gift of the Givers - in Mitchells Plain. The newly renovated facility with 60 beds and state-of-the-art oxygen machines will open in September. Gift of the Givers has also started building a similar oxygen-equipped facility at a hospital in Bhisho.

Speaking to Maverick Citizen, the founder of Africa's largest humanitarian aid organisation's words are quick-fire rapid. He carries about him an air...