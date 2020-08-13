Namibia: Air Namibia Suspends Flights

AIR NAMIBIA announced on Wednesday evening that all domestic flights have been suspended for the next 18 days starting from tonight.

Domestic flight operations will resume on 30 August.

This move by the airline is in line with travel restrictions which were announced on Wednesday afternoon by president Hage Geingob. The country reverted to stage 3 of the emergency exit plan due to the increasing Covid-19 cases while a curfew has been imposed on Khomas and Erongo regions starting on Thursday.

Air Namibia spokesperson Twaku Kayofa said in addition, the suspension of regional flights has been extended to 20 September, and Frankfurt flights to 30 September depending on the reopening of international borders.

"Air Namibia has introduced flexible rebooking options for travellers who need to change their travel dates. For domestic flights, all tickets purchased on or before 12 August will be offered one free change to a new travel date until 31 October," he said.

Customers may also change their bookings online or email the airline at [email protected]