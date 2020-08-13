Liberia: Swedish Govt Supports Cental With U.S.$1.7 Million to Promote Transparency and Accountability

Monrovia — The Government of Sweden supports transparency and accountability as important measures for anti-corruption in Liberia through contribution of 15 million Swedish Krona (USD 1.7 million) to Center for Transparency & Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL).

The 42 months Swedish support will enable CENTAL implement its "National Integrity Building & Anti-Corruption Program" with the aim of ensuring a Corruption-free Liberia where citizens act with transparency and integrity in all areas.

The programmes of CENTAL and integrity institutions in Liberia are critical to combating corruption; as corruption constitutes a major threat to the democratic development of any society by eroding the legitimacy of the rule of law. A society free from corruption is one of the fundamental pillars of a democratic, well-functioning state under the rule of law. Well-functioning, independent, effective and transparent social institutions under the rule of law are central to attaining democratic development, and particularly for enabling individuals to assert and enjoy their human rights.

"Only Liberians themselves can turn around the issues of corruption in their country. Civil society groups such as CENTAL is critical in the fight against corruption and in holding government (public) accountable" says Elisabeth Hårleman, Head of Development Cooperation.

