South Africa: Ace Magashule's Bare-Faced Acknowledgment of Procurement Reality Tells the Truth About ANC Ethics

opinion

Ace Magashule's remarks that there is nothing wrong with relatives of ANC leaders and other politically connected individuals benefiting from government contracts and that there is no leader of the ANC who has not done business with the state, are shocking in their clarity. They reveal more about the ANC leaders' understanding of ethics and morality than anyone has so far dared to confirm.

This past week, I have been closely following the discussions around the identity of those who benefit from state tenders. The spotlight has invariably fallen on individuals and companies that have some sort of connection to the ANC and its leaders, especially those serving in government.

Their explanations and justifications ("why can't our children or wives be employed by or contract with the government?"), have left us with more questions than answers to dress a wound that has been left to fester for far too long. We have now been presented with a golden opportunity to confront it with urgent vigour in order to find a solution.

However, the statements that have been attributed to former President Jacob Zuma and ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule have illuminated how intractable the problem is and how far we are...