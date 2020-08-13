Gambia: Govt Amends Regulations Governing Markets

IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred on him by section 3 of the Emergency Powers Act, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow in consultation with Covid-19 experts at The Ministry of Health, has amended the Regulations governing markets throughout The Gambia.

Effective tomorrow, Thursday, 13th August, 2020, the following restrictions shall be operational and should now supersede all previous restrictions governing the opening and closing of markets and shopping outlets in The Gambia.

1. Citation and duration

These Regulations may be cited as Restrictions on Markets and Shopping Areas Emergency Powers (Amendment) Regulations, 2020

2. Restrictions on retail outlets

(1) A person trading in food products in any market shall open for business only between the hours of 6:00am and 2:00pm each day.

(2) A person trading in non-food products in any market shall open for business only between the hours of 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm

4. Amendment of regulation 3

Regulation 3 (1) of the Principal Regulations is amended by substituting it with following new sub-regulation -

"(1) Except those exempted under sub-regulation (2), all non-food retail outlets located outside of markets throughout The Gambia, shall only be opened to the public between the hours of 6:00am and 3:00pm."

However, all markets throughout The Gambia shall remain close on Sundays for routine cleansing and fumigation. The closures do not affect food vendors or shops outside the markets.

President Barrow wishes to thank the business community for its compliance and Gambians for their perseverance during this very difficult period as his government continues to explore all possibilities to mitigate and contain the effects of the Covid-19 virus in The Gambia.

This new amendment came into effect to ease the burden on a cross section of the business community following their total closure last week.

Accordingly, President Barrow urges all businesses and members of the public to continue complying with these new regulations, by always face masking, hand washing and adhering to strict social distancing.

Citizens and residents are reminded that the 10:00 pm to 5:00am curfew remains in place.

Ebrima G. Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson

