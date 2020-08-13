Gambia: Health Ministry Searches for 18 Absconded Travelers

The Ministry of Health has begun a search for Gambian students who recently arrived in the country from Saudi Arabia.
The absconders arrived in the country via Senegal by land and then eventually jumped quarantine.
The Ministry of Health calls on all those whose names with passport number listed below to immediately report to the quarantine centers by calling the following numbers:
3545966, 6618797, 3632092, 3011261
"The mentioned individuals listed herein are strictly advised to comply with this request by surrendering themselves to the quarantine team, failure of which could lead to serious consequences."
Names and passport numbers of the students
ALHAGIE JAWLA, PC Number- 631929
SARJO FADERA, PC Number- 605729
MARIAMA JAITEH, PC Number- 013815
JABBI SAIKOU, PC Number- 065235
MARIAMA TOURAY, PC Number- 572148
MODI WAGGEH, PC Number- 579198
MANSURU NJIE, PC Number- 073928
IBRAHIM CEESAY, PC Number- 041100
DAWDA NJIE, PC Number- 574053
ALHUSAIN JAGNE, PC Number- 561376
BUBACARR F. TABALLY, PC Number- 581429
ALHASAN MUHAMUD SANNEH, PC Number- 551573
AL AMIN KEBBA BEYAI, PC Number- 605470
EBRAHIM NJIE, PC Number- 037570
BUBACARR SAIDY, PC Number- 034169
MUHAMMED SAMUSA, PC Number- 571447
ISMAILA JAMBANG, PC Number- 036240
YAHYA JAMMEH, PC Number- 108048
Gambia covid-19 cases surge with 131 recorded
Gov't amends regulations governing markets