Gambia: Health Ministry Searches for 18 Absconded Travelers

13 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

The Ministry of Health has begun a search for Gambian students who recently arrived in the country from Saudi Arabia.

The absconders arrived in the country via Senegal by land and then eventually jumped quarantine.

The Ministry of Health calls on all those whose names with passport number listed below to immediately report to the quarantine centers by calling the following numbers:

3545966, 6618797, 3632092, 3011261

"The mentioned individuals listed herein are strictly advised to comply with this request by surrendering themselves to the quarantine team, failure of which could lead to serious consequences."

Names and passport numbers of the students

ALHAGIE JAWLA, PC Number- 631929

SARJO FADERA, PC Number- 605729

MARIAMA JAITEH, PC Number- 013815

JABBI SAIKOU, PC Number- 065235

MARIAMA TOURAY, PC Number- 572148

MODI WAGGEH, PC Number- 579198

MANSURU NJIE, PC Number- 073928

IBRAHIM CEESAY, PC Number- 041100

DAWDA NJIE, PC Number- 574053

ALHUSAIN JAGNE, PC Number- 561376

BUBACARR F. TABALLY, PC Number- 581429

ALHASAN MUHAMUD SANNEH, PC Number- 551573

AL AMIN KEBBA BEYAI, PC Number- 605470

EBRAHIM NJIE, PC Number- 037570

BUBACARR SAIDY, PC Number- 034169

MUHAMMED SAMUSA, PC Number- 571447

ISMAILA JAMBANG, PC Number- 036240

YAHYA JAMMEH, PC Number- 108048

