Gambia: NYC Executive Director Reinstated

13 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Lamin Darboe was on Wednesday reinstated as executive director of National Youth Council following his sacking in June.

Mr. Darboe whose sacking two months ago by the Youth and Sports Ministry, sparked lot of criticisms amongst Gambian as most of the youth from all walks of life called for his immediate reinstatement.

The Ministry of Youth has now walked back its much-savaged move and has reinstated Mr. Darboe; this many believed was the result of widespread protest against his sacking.

This latest development has come two days after the highly regarded youth leader bagged a scholarship to pursue a master's degree course in the United Kingdom.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.