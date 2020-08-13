Gambia: NYC Executive Director Reinstated

Lamin Darboe was on Wednesday reinstated as executive director of National Youth Council following his sacking in June.

Mr. Darboe whose sacking two months ago by the Youth and Sports Ministry, sparked lot of criticisms amongst Gambian as most of the youth from all walks of life called for his immediate reinstatement.

The Ministry of Youth has now walked back its much-savaged move and has reinstated Mr. Darboe; this many believed was the result of widespread protest against his sacking.

This latest development has come two days after the highly regarded youth leader bagged a scholarship to pursue a master's degree course in the United Kingdom.