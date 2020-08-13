Gambia: Coronavirus Spate Halts Nawetan Football in Gambia

The coronavirus outbreak in The Gambia has halted nawetan football in the country this year.

Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO) is the latest zone to announce the cancellation of its nawetan competition this year.

Manjai Sport Association (MSA) late last month announced the cancelation of its 2020 nawetan season due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The committee said after consultation with Kanifing Municipal Sports, The Gambia Football Federation, the National Sports Council and several stakeholders they have came to a conclusion of not playing their this year's nawetan season because of regulations put in place by the government to fight the pandemic.

The committee therefore apologized to teams for any inconvenience the decision may cause.

The committee cited the safety of all for their reason of not playing it's 2020 nawetan season.

The wet season biggest football carnival normally commences in the country in July every year but covid-19 halted the start of the annual championship.

The yearly biggest football fiesta attracts more spectators and ambiance than The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One and Two league competitions matches.

Meanwhile, divisional league clubs coaches use nawetan football competition to scout good players for their respective teams.