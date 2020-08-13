Gambia Covid-19 Cases Surge With 131 Recorded

Gambia's coronavirus cases have continued to surge as the Health Ministry recorded 131 new cases of coronavirus with one death on Wednesday, bringing the total number of covid-19 cases to 1,477 with 33 deaths overall.

The Ministry of Health further said that the new covid-19 cases represented 37% positive test rate (131 out of the 350 total tests performed), adding that the maiden age of the new cases is 35 years (range 6 to 77 years)

"Three hundred and fifty (350) new laboratory test results received from MRCG and NPHL. Of these, 20 new tests returned in-determinant and 131 new tests were positive for covid-19," says health ministry.

According to health officials, a new guideline for quarantine, isolation and testing has been developed and validated to address the challenges brought about by the sudden surge in the number of covid-19 cases.

"Twenty new discharges effected from the treatment centres, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to date to 227(15.4%). Whereas 6 persons were newly taken into quarantine, no new discharges were made."

The country currently has 341 people in quarantine, 1,197 active cases, 165 probable cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 2.2%.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday registered 207 positive cases, bringing total number of infections in the country to 11,587; recoveries 7,532 with 242 deaths and 3,821 are receiving treatment.