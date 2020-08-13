Gambia: Ousainu Colley Wins 2020 Youth Excellence Award

13 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Ousainu Colley alias Ousainu-Gambia, has been named winner of The Stone Circle's Youth Excellence Award (YEA) 2020.

The award is given in commemoration of the International Youth Day - the UN's annual celebration of the role of young people in creating positive change across the world.

The Stone Circle Awards is The Gambia's premiere youth-led and youth-focused media that puts the spotlight on young people and their invaluable contributions to self and national development.

The Youth Excellence Awards is The Stone Circle Awards' flagship initiative that annually celebrates the outstanding achievements of young people who are making significant contributions to national development.

The winner, Ousainu Colley, is a patriot and prolific environmentalist, whose selfless service to sustainable development has significantly impacted not just his intervention areas, but has gone far enough to inspire generations when it comes to volunteerism and community service.

Ousainu is the programme officer of Green-Up Gambia and the founder of Flag-Up Gambia. Through his sacrifice and dedication to duty, he has unreservedly contributed in helping both organizations realise their objectives.

Reacting to the award, Ousainu-Gambia expressed delight at being awarded the 2020 prestigious youth award.

"I feel so honoured and excited to win this year's Youth Excellence Award. I am the lucky winner but there are many others like me," Ousainu said.

He said he dedicates his award to Gambian women and all the frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19.

The managing director of The Stone Circle Awards, said the story of Ousainu is that of hard work, dedication and sacrifice.

He said Ousainu showed his generation of youths that development and impact go beyond the fantasy of social media.

He further described Ousainu as a champion of environmental sanitation and protection, saying as a result of his unflinching love for the environment, his colleagues and volunteers at Green-Up Gambia named him the 'Eco-Soldier'.

Darboe thus congratulated Ousainu for his achievement, saying this recognition is to celebrate his community service and dedication for what he represents.

The 2018/19 winners of the Youth Excellence Award are Momodou Edrissa Njie, the executive director of the Global Youth Innovative Network - Gambia Chapter and Omar Jammeh, the chairman of the NYC's CRR Youth Committee.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.