Malawi: UN Asks for More Refugee Land in Dowa

13 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has made a frantic plea to government for more land in Dowa to accommodate the growing number of refugees in the country.

However, this sharply contradicts the government plans to relocate the refugees from Dzaleka in Dowa to Katiri in Karonga.

UNHCR country representative Fatima Mohammed told the minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda that the population of refugees is now four times the number the camp was meant to accommodate.

Chimwendo Banda toured the camp to appreciate the projects being undertaken by the Japanese government.

"The additional land is needed to decongest the refugees who are now at over 45,000," said Mohammed.

Chimwendo Banda assured the UNHCR of government's commitment to decongest the camp soon now that COVID-19 cases are rising in the country.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government has constructed over 300 houses for refugees at Katubzya location in Dowa which government also allocated to the UNHCR last year.

