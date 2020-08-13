Gambia: Serekunda East Cancels Nawetan Football, Urge Others to Follow Suit

Serekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO) has cancelled it 2020 nawetan football season due to an increase in the daily coronavirus cases in the country.

SESDO in a press release said the postponement of their nawetan came following the declaration of the state of public emergency.

"The Executive Committee of SESDO regret to inform you that the 2020 Nawetan season of Serekunda East has been cancel. This regrettable decision was reached out of consultations with stakeholders," said SESDO.

"In the wake of the worrying tragedies of the coronavirus pandemic in The Gambia and following the pronouncement by president Barrow declaring state of public emergency which has been subsequently extended thereby banning all sporting activities in The Gambia."

SEDO, therefore take this opportunity to urge all other nawetan zones to follow the instructions from the Ministry of Health while observing social distancing and wear face mask at all time and stay safe from covid-19.

SESDO also used other nawetan zones to follow suit in postponing their nawetan season.