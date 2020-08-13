Gambia: Serekunda East Cancels Nawetan Football, Urge Others to Follow Suit

13 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Serekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO) has cancelled it 2020 nawetan football season due to an increase in the daily coronavirus cases in the country.

SESDO in a press release said the postponement of their nawetan came following the declaration of the state of public emergency.

"The Executive Committee of SESDO regret to inform you that the 2020 Nawetan season of Serekunda East has been cancel. This regrettable decision was reached out of consultations with stakeholders," said SESDO.

"In the wake of the worrying tragedies of the coronavirus pandemic in The Gambia and following the pronouncement by president Barrow declaring state of public emergency which has been subsequently extended thereby banning all sporting activities in The Gambia."

SEDO, therefore take this opportunity to urge all other nawetan zones to follow the instructions from the Ministry of Health while observing social distancing and wear face mask at all time and stay safe from covid-19.

SESDO also used other nawetan zones to follow suit in postponing their nawetan season.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.