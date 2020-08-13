Gambia: OIC Gambia 20 New Roads Design & Supervision Consultancy Firm Appointed

13 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
press release

OIC Gambia, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure (MOTWI) and the National Roads Authority is pleased to announce the recruitment of PACE&GAMECS as the Consultant for the Design and Supervision of the 50Km Urban Roads Project that will be constructed in the Greater Banjul Area ahead of the forthcoming OIC Heads of State Summit in 2022.

Under this contract, PACE&GAMECS, which is a joint venture between Saudi Arabian and Gambian engineering consultancy firms, will provide detailed designs, pre-tender, and pre-contract services for a period of 7 months. Additionally, the team will supervise, manage, and monitor the execution of the 14 months road construction project. The Joint Venture partnership shows the commitment to promoting local content in all the OIC related projects in order to create employment and build local capacity.

The recruitment of PACE&GAMECS is the culmination of a very competitive process involving Six (6) sets of Saudi and Gambian engineering companies. Correspondingly, it marks the beginning of the pre-construction phase of the 20 strategic roads identified for construction across the Greater Banjul Area.

Once completed, these key and strategic roads will decongest and reduce pressure on major highways, improve the urban outlook of the country as well as facilitate easy and fast movement of people, goods, and services in the country.

OICGambia would like to reassure the public that it remains resolute in its commitment to delivering all the priority projects in a timely fashion, despite the challenges posed by the COVID19 pandemic. It would delight the public to know that the organisation and its partners have put in place robust risk management measures in order to mitigate challenges posed by the virus outbreak and time factor.

