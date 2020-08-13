Gambia: Shopkeepers Convicted for Violating Closure of Non-Food Retail Outlets

Chris Benson, Dawda Camara, Sunny Nchetuya, Malang Sanyang and Mathew Ibe were yesterday paraded, convicted and sentenced to a fine of D500 each for violating closure of non-food retail outlets, contrary to Regulation 3. This infraction is punishable under Regulation 8 of the Restrictions on Markets and Shopping Areas Emergency Power Regulations. Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court presided over the case. She told the court that the offence attracts a fine of D1000. Their conviction followed their plea of guilt.

The bill of indictment stated that on or about the 7th August, 2020, at Jimpex and diverse places within the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia, within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, the convicts opened their shops (non-food retail outlets) which breached the Emergency Powers Regulations.

In her judgement, the presiding magistrate told the court that upon listening to their plea of guilt, the convicts did not waste the time of the court, adding that they were first-time offenders. She further said that the court would show mercy to them. She added that if the convicts fail to pay the fine of D500 each, they would serve two weeks in police custody.

Sergeant 3577 Kebbeh represented the Inspector General of Police.