Malawi: Female Entrepreneur Calls for Youth Engagement in Small Scale Businesses

Lilongwe — Lilongwe-based young female entrepreneur, Momie Waisi, has urged the youth to engage in small scale businesses to uplift their economic life as well as survive in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Momie Waisi said young people need to venture into entrepreneurship as a way of enhancing their wellbeing and creating employment for others.

"We should not just wait for the government to provide jobs for us but as young people, we must think of something that will create work for us and other people," Waisi said.

The young entrepreneur said the youth should make use of their skills to create employment for themselves rather than wasting the talent.

She also said they should learn from what others are doing for their business ideas to flourish.

Waisi explained that during this period when schools are closed due the COVID-19 pandemic, the youth need to find something to do to make them busy and find money for themselves.

The acquired money, she said, will help them meet their needs when they go back to their respective schools.

She further said she has been selling shoes, doing fashion wear and food business for a long time. With the business, she said she is able to take care of herself and helping her siblings as well as assisting herself in college.

"I am a university student at Chancellor College studying Arts in Communication and Cultural studies.

"I was inspired by young ladies who are doing well in life due to business. I am certain that soon my business will grow big," she said.

In a separate interview, Lawrencia Kapina said ever since she partnered in business with Waisi, she has also been able to provide for her necessities and take care of herself and her siblings.

"As a young lady, I'm certain that our business will keep on growing and soon we will reach international level by the Grace of God," Kapina said.

She said sometimes people may not have a lot of money to invest in business of their choice but they can start with a small amount, and as time goes, they will boost their capital to invest more in their business idea.

Kapina advised that if young people want to do better in business, they should seek advice from those who are doing well in the kind of business they want.

She said they should also have enough time to make research about it, make proper plan and put strategies that will help them sustain their idea.

Currently, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, business is mostly done through social media; people are able to purchase goods through mobile facilities.