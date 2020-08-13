Malawi: Activist Tells Chakwera to Apologise for Disregarding Own Covid-19 Rules

A good governance activist has given President Lazarus Chakwera 48 hours to apologise or face an unspecified action for flouting his government's own set laws on Covid-19.

Executive Director of the Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative Sylvester Namiwa said Chakwera on Wednesday failed to walk the talk on Covid-19 preventive measures during the funeral of Roseby Dinala, a long time Malawi Congress Party die-hard member.

Namiwa is also calling for a total withdrawal of the gazetted measures by government arguing that those in authority are not ready to adhere to the same.

Presidential spokesperson Sean Kampondeni says Chakwera will not apologise.

Chakwera attended funeral ceremony of Mai Dinala in Blantyre where mourners and other people are not observing covid-19 preventive measures.

President Chakwera himself and other government and party officials were wearing face masks but the majority of the people at the late Roseby Dinala's funeral ceremony have no masks, are not observing social distance and there are more than 50 people at the funeral.

Government announced the tough Covid-19 preventive measures last Saturday as the infection is spiking rapidly.