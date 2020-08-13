Malawi: Activist Tells Chakwera to Apologise for Disregarding Own Covid-19 Rules

13 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A good governance activist has given President Lazarus Chakwera 48 hours to apologise or face an unspecified action for flouting his government's own set laws on Covid-19.

Executive Director of the Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative Sylvester Namiwa said Chakwera on Wednesday failed to walk the talk on Covid-19 preventive measures during the funeral of Roseby Dinala, a long time Malawi Congress Party die-hard member.

Namiwa is also calling for a total withdrawal of the gazetted measures by government arguing that those in authority are not ready to adhere to the same.

Presidential spokesperson Sean Kampondeni says Chakwera will not apologise.

Chakwera attended funeral ceremony of Mai Dinala in Blantyre where mourners and other people are not observing covid-19 preventive measures.

President Chakwera himself and other government and party officials were wearing face masks but the majority of the people at the late Roseby Dinala's funeral ceremony have no masks, are not observing social distance and there are more than 50 people at the funeral.

Government announced the tough Covid-19 preventive measures last Saturday as the infection is spiking rapidly.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.