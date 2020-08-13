Malawi: Raped Nsundwe Women Get Justice - Court Orders Their Compensation

13 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The High Court in Lilongwe has ordered government to compensate women who were harassed and sexually assaulted at Msundwe during retaliatory police attacks while simultaneously ordering Malawi Police Service to arrest police officers involved.

High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda delivered the ruling and further ordered that assessment for the compensation should be done within 21 days by the High Court Registrar.

The judge has further ordered Police to submit a report to court within 30 days of the judgment on investigations on the matter.

The women told of harrowing experiences of how the police officers forced themselves into the women, accusing them of hiding the killers of the police officer Imedi when he led a team of law enforcers into the area to clear a road which was blocked to prevent people from going to Lilongwe to attend a rally held by former president Peter Mutharika.

