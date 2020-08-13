Namibia: Essential Service Certificates Still Valid

The trade ministry has announced that businesses that were previously issued with essential service certificates do not have to re-apply for the current stage 3 state of emergency regulations.

The ministry's spokesperson Olavi Haikera in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon said such businesses do not have to re-apply as the essential services certificates previously issued to them are still valid.

This follows Wednesday's announcement by health minister Kalumbi Shangula that the country would revert to stage 3 of the state of emergency regulations after more than 3000 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the country.

"The new applications will only be issued provided permission is granted by law enforcement," said Haikera.

He added that during stage 3, essential service certificates are only needed by businesses when they are getting in or out of a restricted area.

"The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade implores all businesses to ensure that they take personal responsibility and adhere to all measures aimed at protecting the lives and livelihoods of their clients and for the good of the country's economy," Haikera said.