Namibia: Essential Service Certificates Still Valid

13 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Victoria Wolf

The trade ministry has announced that businesses that were previously issued with essential service certificates do not have to re-apply for the current stage 3 state of emergency regulations.

The ministry's spokesperson Olavi Haikera in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon said such businesses do not have to re-apply as the essential services certificates previously issued to them are still valid.

This follows Wednesday's announcement by health minister Kalumbi Shangula that the country would revert to stage 3 of the state of emergency regulations after more than 3000 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the country.

"The new applications will only be issued provided permission is granted by law enforcement," said Haikera.

He added that during stage 3, essential service certificates are only needed by businesses when they are getting in or out of a restricted area.

"The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade implores all businesses to ensure that they take personal responsibility and adhere to all measures aimed at protecting the lives and livelihoods of their clients and for the good of the country's economy," Haikera said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.