Mozambique: Strategic Mozambique Port Taken By Jihadists Amid Reports of Ongoing Fighting

A Verdade/Wikimedia Commons
The strategic coastal town of Mocímboa da Praia in 2013.
13 August 2020
Radio France Internationale

Jihadists have reportedly taken the northern Mozambican port of Mocimboa da Praia, according to various media sites, as Mozambican security forces have entered the area in order to wrest it from the Islamic fighters.

Fifty-nine presumed terrorists were killed on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the government, but it has refused to indicate there is a battle between government forces and jihadists for Mocimboa da Praia.

Part of the lack of information is directly related to both a media blackout and an internet cut in the city.

Mocimboa da Praia, located in the far north of the country, near the Tanzanian border, is a strategic port near a number of natural gas sites.

"It's the fourth time the insurgents have attacked this city, and it's important to know that a number of insurgents are originally from that city, so this is strategic, but also emotional, personal," Eric Morier-Genoud, a researcher at the University of Belfast, told RFI.

"The thing that is different about this attack is that a major part of the population has left and the city has been reinforced by new, special army units, so it's a bigger victory in that sense," he says.

"The rebels said a few days ago that they don't just want to capture the city for a time, but re-capture it permanently," he adds.

The militants are reportedly linked to the Islamic State armed group (IS) and the alleged capture of the strategic port was seen as a big setback for Mozambican troops.

The country's neighbors are also worried about the fighting--Tanzania has reportedly stated it would launch an offensive from their southernmost forest bordering Mozambique.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

More on This
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Despite Pact, Prospects for Peace Still Uncertain in Mozambique
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
'Many Dead' in Militant Attack on Mozambique's Mocimboa da Praia
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.