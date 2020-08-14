Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 373 to 48,116

Nigeria has recorded 373 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 48,116 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It has also recorded 10 COVID-19- related deaths within the last 24 hours, raising the tally from 956 to 966 in a single day.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 69 new cases; Osun, 41; Kaduna and Oyo, 40 each; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 35; Plateau, 22; Rivers, 19; Kano and Ondo, 17 each; Ogun, 15; Abia 14; Gombe 12; Imo, nine; Enugu, seven; Kwara, six; Delta, five; Niger, two; while Borno, Bauchi and Nasarawa states, recorded one each.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 48,116 cases of COVID-19. 34,309 patients have been discharged, while 966 persons unfortunately died."