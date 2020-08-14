Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 373 to 48,116

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control
Covid cases rise
14 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 373 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 48,116 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It has also recorded 10 COVID-19- related deaths within the last 24 hours, raising the tally from 956 to 966 in a single day.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 69 new cases; Osun, 41; Kaduna and Oyo, 40 each; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 35; Plateau, 22; Rivers, 19; Kano and Ondo, 17 each; Ogun, 15; Abia 14; Gombe 12; Imo, nine; Enugu, seven; Kwara, six; Delta, five; Niger, two; while Borno, Bauchi and Nasarawa states, recorded one each.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 48,116 cases of COVID-19. 34,309 patients have been discharged, while 966 persons unfortunately died."

