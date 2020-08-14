Ethiopia Arrests 1,700 Officials Over Deadly Unrest

Addis Fortune
A street in Assela, in the Arsi Zone of the Oromia Regional State.
13 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Authorities in Ethiopia's Oromia region have arrested about 1,200 zonal and district level government officials in connection with last month's deadly unrest that was sparked by the assassination of popular musician Hachalu Hundesa.

An additional 500 government employees suspected of being involved in the security crisis were also been arrested.

According to a statement by Oromia regional communication affairs bureau, the officials, including heads of administration in towns and districts, were arrested over failure to discharge their responsibility during the violence.

Some government officials were accused of playing a role in spreading the violence to various Oromia regional towns.

Some security officials were accused of lending their weapons to attackers.

Following the week-long protests in July, at least 240 civilians and police officers were killed.

Dozens of residential buildings, business premises, government office blocks and vehicles were destroyed during the chaos.

Thousands of people fled their homes for safety.

In July, the government arrested over 3,500 people in Addis Ababa and in larger parts of the Oromia region.

The bureau said the action taken against the government officials and civil servants in the region is both legal and political.

Meanwhile, the ruling Prosperity Party (PP) branch in the Oromia region has suspended the membership of Ethiopia's Defense minister Lemma Megersa in the executive central committee.

Two others, Teyba Hassen, and Milkessa Midega, were also removed from the executive body.

The trio were kicked out over alleged failure to discharge their duties and acting unilaterally contrary to the party's regulations.

The decision was made last Sunday after the party held an evaluation meeting behind closed doors in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Read the original article on Nation.

More on This
How Ethiopia's Abiy Could Deal with Tensions in the Oromia Region
Scores Killed, Thousands Arrested After Ethiopia Singer's Murder
Ethiopia Should Lift Internet Shutdown in Oromia - Rights Group
Ethiopia Postpones Elections Scheduled for August Due to COVID-19
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.