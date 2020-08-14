Ethiopia: Commission Launches Digital Monitoring, Evaluation System That Modernizes Economy

Addis Abeba — Planning and Development Commission of Ethiopia launched a digital monitoring and evaluation system today.

During the launching ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen said the system will have significant importance in modernizing and creating a healthy and competitive economy.

The digital monitoring and evaluation system is part of the national reform, he added.

"This will not only put in place checks and balances but also ensures transparency and accountability," the deputy premier noted.

Planning and Development Commissioner, Fitsum Assefa said on her part digitizing the monitoring and evaluation system is a complete shift as it is result-based rather than process.

The digital system will enable for seamless information exchange across various sectors, she stated, adding that it "will allow ministries to prepare one master report instead of six."

According to the commissioner, the introduced system is a step forward in making the nation's documentation and accessibility sophisticated.

The digital monitoring and evaluation system launched was jointly developed by Planning and Development Commission and Ministry of Innovation and Technology.