Ethiopia: FM Receives Credentials of Sudan's Ambassador

Addis Ababa — Foreign Affairs Minister Gedu Andargachew received today credentials of Jamal El Sheikh, the newly appointed ambassador of Sudan to Ethiopia.

During the discussion they held, the two sides have reaffirmed the commitment of the countries to settle the boundary issues through the mechanisms that the two countries have jointly devised, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

While discussing the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, FM Gedu reiterated that Ethiopia is committed to continue the negotiation in good faith to address the outstanding issues in a way that does not compromise the optimal operation of the dam and restrict Ethiopia's right to use the Blue Nile.

He wished the ambassador a successful tenure in Ethiopia.

Ambassador Jamal El Sheikh on his part expressed his excitement to come to Ethiopia as an ambassador for a second time affirming that he would do his level best to further strengthen the longstanding relationships between the two countries.